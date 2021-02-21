SparkPoint Price Tops $0.0100 (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $73.74 million and $901,999.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00058561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.47 or 0.00769568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00043135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00059074 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00018568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.57 or 0.04539356 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00039340 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,387,815,092 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

