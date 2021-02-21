SparksPay (SPK) Achieves Market Cap of $67,987.25

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded up 47% against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $67,987.25 and $53.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00011275 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,497,567 coins and its circulating supply is 9,414,153 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.