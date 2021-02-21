SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1,452.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,658 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.4% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.01. 8,273,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,820,397. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.91.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

