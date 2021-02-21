SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,214 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 1.6% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wrapmanager Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,429 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,093,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,642,000 after buying an additional 222,875 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,216,000 after buying an additional 121,221 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,106,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,258,000 after buying an additional 49,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,003,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,608,000 after buying an additional 288,809 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average is $31.76. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

