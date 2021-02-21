SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Lessened by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.33. 2,122,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,005. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

