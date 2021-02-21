SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Resource Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Resource Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 15.8% of Resource Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Resource Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $115,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 177,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,197,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,254,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 137,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 119,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $461.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.63. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $467.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

