Spectiv (SIG) Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Spectiv token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spectiv has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Spectiv has a market cap of $37,589.06 and $75.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00059950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.33 or 0.00768918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00042048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00058254 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00018812 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00040393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,654.41 or 0.04635222 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv is a token. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.