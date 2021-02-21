Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00049610 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.67 or 0.00253593 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00012206 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.