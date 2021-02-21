Spectrum Trading Up 14.8% This Week (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $24,597.90 and approximately $6,198.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.10 or 0.00392878 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

Spectrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

