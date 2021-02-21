Spendcoin Reaches Market Cap of $45.39 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $45.39 million and $54.63 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded up 71% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00059390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.71 or 0.00759693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00044184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00059625 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019278 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00039854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.07 or 0.04549131 BTC.

Spendcoin Coin Profile

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,275,350,914 coins. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

