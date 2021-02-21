Sphere (SPHR) Market Cap Tops $6.19 Million

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, Sphere has traded up 32% against the US dollar. Sphere has a market cap of $6.19 million and $7,525.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000873 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,804.06 or 0.99984907 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00036577 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.98 or 0.00139016 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003802 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

