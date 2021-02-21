Sphere (SPHR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,786.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Sphere coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sphere has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $9,786.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sphere has traded up 31.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,196.95 or 0.99879298 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00039053 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.35 or 0.00159510 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

