Spiking Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, Spiking has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Spiking coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spiking has a market capitalization of $487,032.67 and approximately $10.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00057773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.39 or 0.00774450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00041739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00059223 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00018973 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.91 or 0.04545819 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00039185 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars.

