Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Position Increased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.21% of Spire worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Spire by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,943,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,653,000 after purchasing an additional 169,386 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of SR opened at $67.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average is $60.24.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.