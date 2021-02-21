Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Spotify Technology worth $53,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 145.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $364.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.97. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $370.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.15.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

