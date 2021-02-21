St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp (CNSX:SX) Director Francois Dumas Sells 182,500 Shares

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp (CNSX:SX) Director Francois Dumas sold 182,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total transaction of C$125,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,515,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,945,447.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05. St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$2.20.

St-Georges Eco-Mining Company Profile

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Iceland. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, lithium, and base and energy metals, as well as platinum group metals. It holds interests in the Julie project located in the Manic Complex, Quebec; the Lithium property located in Quebec; Le Royal property located in north of Val d'Or, Quebec; and Ungava property located in Ungava Bay region, Quebec.

