St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp (CNSX:SX) Director Francois Dumas Sells 182,500 Shares

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp (CNSX:SX) Director Francois Dumas sold 182,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total transaction of C$125,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,515,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,945,447.29.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05. St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$2.20.
St-Georges Eco-Mining Company Profile
Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for St-Georges Eco-Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St-Georges Eco-Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.