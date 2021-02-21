StableUSD (USDS) Market Capitalization Achieves $522,166.10

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StableUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00059114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.91 or 0.00754312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00044410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00059598 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019340 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00039805 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.01 or 0.04523353 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

StableUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.