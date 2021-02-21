Stably USD (USDS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,168.00

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Stably USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001731 BTC on popular exchanges. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $673,363.03 and $8,168.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stably USD has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00060537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $442.93 or 0.00762797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00043906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00059455 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00019390 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00039836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,667.58 or 0.04594007 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,637,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,743 tokens. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog

Buying and Selling Stably USD

Stably USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

