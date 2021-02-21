Stake DAO Hits Market Capitalization of $8.17 Million (SDT)

Stake DAO (CURRENCY:SDT) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Stake DAO has a total market capitalization of $8.17 million and $2.40 million worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stake DAO has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One Stake DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.53 or 0.00020071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.24 or 0.00242280 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008179 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,590.32 or 0.02767168 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Stake DAO

Stake DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ

According to CryptoCompare, "Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra's native token, Luna. Terra's mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. "

Stake DAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stake DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

