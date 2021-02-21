Starbase (STAR) Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Starbase token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $182,560.21 and approximately $6,237.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Starbase has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00057773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.39 or 0.00774450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00041739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00059223 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00018973 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.91 or 0.04545819 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00039185 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

