Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,382 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $37,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Starbucks by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $103.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

