Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

STWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $240,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,245.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.