State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 15,621 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,106,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $44,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $55.49. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

