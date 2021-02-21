State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $53,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,032 shares of company stock worth $67,350,824. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.48.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,473.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,564.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,456.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,328.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

