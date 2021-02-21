State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $43.49 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Phillips 66 worth $43,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,032 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,672,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $605,105,000 after buying an additional 81,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,202,000 after buying an additional 2,286,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after buying an additional 825,030 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,576,000 after acquiring an additional 513,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $82.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.47. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $90.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSX shares. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

