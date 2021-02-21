State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $47.40 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Aptiv worth $47,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,871,848,000 after purchasing an additional 947,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aptiv by 213.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,085,000 after acquiring an additional 513,359 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,586,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,412,000 after acquiring an additional 370,700 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,528,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,026,006,000 after purchasing an additional 318,451 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $153.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.93. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $159.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.