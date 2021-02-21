State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $49.91 Million Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Sempra Energy worth $49,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $863,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Shares of SRE opened at $124.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.72. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $160.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

