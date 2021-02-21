State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $50.69 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,008,803 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 9,480 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of eBay worth $50,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,753 shares of company stock worth $994,948 in the last 90 days. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBAY opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $64.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average is $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

