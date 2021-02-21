State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 8,223 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Verisk Analytics worth $45,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Truist upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.08.

VRSK opened at $190.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.62 and a 200 day moving average of $191.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

