State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,644 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,612 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of DexCom worth $45,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in DexCom by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,554,000 after purchasing an additional 85,046 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in DexCom by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 974 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.35.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total value of $192,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total value of $344,190.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,685,846.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,541 shares of company stock valued at $32,300,294 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $418.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.07 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 173.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.