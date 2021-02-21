State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 17,259 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,259 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of IHS Markit worth $46,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 15.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.20 and its 200 day moving average is $85.45. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on INFO. Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

