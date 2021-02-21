State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,727 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Cummins worth $48,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.62.

NYSE CMI opened at $246.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $254.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

