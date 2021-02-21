State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 7,354 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.15% of PROS worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in PROS by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PROS by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PROS by 36.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 24,592 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in PROS by 6.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PROS by 21.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,281,000 after acquiring an additional 426,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRO. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

In other PROS news, EVP Roberto D. Reiner sold 7,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $360,100.92. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $468,436.50. Insiders sold 169,703 shares of company stock valued at $7,984,576 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

