State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Sunnova Energy International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOVA. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 519,901 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NOVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 176,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $8,841,517.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,239 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,639.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $122,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,583,807 shares of company stock valued at $296,840,916.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

