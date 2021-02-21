State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Ovintiv worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540,802 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ovintiv by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,384,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,164,000 after acquiring an additional 494,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ovintiv by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,235,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 379,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 4.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

