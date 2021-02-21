State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,811 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Qurate Retail worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 837.2% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,502,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after buying an additional 4,915,267 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 280.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,339,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after buying an additional 2,462,144 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 2,360.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,634,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,567,852 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 137.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after buying an additional 1,257,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth $7,977,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $13.76.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.