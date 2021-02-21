State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 17,675 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.13% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 41.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 31,451 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,256,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 217,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 41,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

NYSE SHO opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.31.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

