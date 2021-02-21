State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 14,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 308,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after acquiring an additional 198,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 215.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 364,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,996,000 after acquiring an additional 248,747 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.80. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $456,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,745 shares of company stock worth $11,294,339 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

