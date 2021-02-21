State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,235 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Builders FirstSource worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $114,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 216.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 56.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR opened at $40.91 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 2.65.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.