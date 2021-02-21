State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,281 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Acadia Healthcare worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,579,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,001,000 after buying an additional 163,993 shares in the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the third quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 2,016,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,446,000 after buying an additional 70,260 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 220.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,302,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,410,000 after buying an additional 896,015 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 9.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,178,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,749,000 after buying an additional 97,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after buying an additional 347,714 shares in the last quarter.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

ACHC opened at $51.81 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

