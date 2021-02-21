State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,476 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Element Solutions worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter worth $134,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter worth $48,000. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 248,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,138,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,269,000 after buying an additional 39,241 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESI opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $19.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

