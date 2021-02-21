State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.09 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of MasTec worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the third quarter worth $3,842,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MasTec during the third quarter worth $75,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in MasTec by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,863,000 after buying an additional 215,886 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its position in MasTec by 4.2% during the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in MasTec by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 512,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,964,000 after buying an additional 123,425 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $85.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.78. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $87.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.15.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $204,761.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,521.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,328 shares of company stock worth $3,256,573 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

