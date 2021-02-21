State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Huntsman worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Huntsman by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $28.89 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $29.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.61.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.