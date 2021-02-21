State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Harley-Davidson worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 35.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HOG opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, November 30th. Argus upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

