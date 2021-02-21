State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Semtech worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter worth about $577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 8.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,956,000 after buying an additional 96,839 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 21.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 34.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 294,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after buying an additional 75,505 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 27,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,458.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $212,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,074.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,424 shares of company stock worth $11,158,428 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $80.03 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average is $65.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 112.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

