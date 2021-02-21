State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Thor Industries worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on THO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

In other news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THO opened at $119.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $132.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

