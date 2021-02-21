State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Ingredion worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,093 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,198,000 after purchasing an additional 528,181 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth approximately $29,205,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 14.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,729,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,590,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth approximately $12,465,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 751 shares of company stock valued at $63,833 in the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $95.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

