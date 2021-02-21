State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $948,177.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $2,727,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,056,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,466,101.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,252,951 shares of company stock valued at $78,299,803. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $74.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.07. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $76.16.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

