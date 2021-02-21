State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 1,403 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 396,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,270,000 after buying an additional 68,263 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth about $353,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,812,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,753,340.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,108 shares of company stock worth $4,290,354 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $124.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.31. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

