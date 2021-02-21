State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 3,909 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Choice Hotels International worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth about $571,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 136.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH opened at $111.09 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $111.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.17.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

